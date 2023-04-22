NEWARK — Elena Kern and her boyfriend, Derek Horton, have a pretty expensive habit — and they’re willing to drive a long way to satisfy it.
The habit? Arcade games.
Like those “American Pickers” shows, the owners of The Arcade Project have driven to many corners of the country looking for classic video games in various conditions.
“We travel all over,” Kern said. “We’ve gone as far south as North Carolina, and we’ve been to Iowa a few times.”
Their first pick in 2017: A Riviera pinball game. The second: Asteroids.
That was just the beginning.
Kern and Horton had hauled so many games up to their second-story Farmington apartment that their home was looking like an arcade as well.
“We had about 20 games in our apartment,” Kern said with a bit of sheepishness. “That was too many.”
So they rented an old space in Newark to house their growing assembly of classic arcade games from the 1970s and beyond. They finally settled on a spot on Murray Street that was the former home of Tom’s Bargain Stop — which moved to the former Salvation Army location — that would eventually become the home to The Arcade Project.
It became a playland for the couple and their friends.
They finally decided that maybe this could be a business that would attract other classic arcade-game aficionados.
“We figured we really enjoyed the games,” said Kern. “We were hoping that others would too. It’s a passion of ours.”
They spent over three years renovating the space before opening up early this month.
“It needed a lot of work,” she said.
At The Arcade Project, gamers can find machines they might not have played since their youth. They’ve got about 200 of them, but not all are active. Most of the arcade games they buy need work before they can be enjoyed again. There are 60 available right now, Kern noted, and they are always adding new offerings.
Collecting classic arcade games is not a cheap habit, she noted. Most cost at least $2,500 to $3,000, and one particular model set them back $10,000. Condition plays a role in determining what they’re willing to pay for a classic game.
“Part of the hobby is fixing the games,” she said.
Kern and Horton — who not surprisingly, met at an amusement park on Long Island, where they grew up — are just the people to do it. She’s a technician at Xerox in Webster and he is an engineer at Progressive Machine and Design in Victor.
“We basically spend every day there,” she said. “Even if we’re not doing work, that’s all of our toys.”
Kern said she was exposed to these classic arcade games by her parents, while also noting that her grandfather once owned a skate park that had games. And, she fondly recalled that her grandmother would take her for pizza and she would play the Adams Family pinball game. She owns one now, and it’s still her favorite.
No need for quarters. It’s all-you-can-play for $10 at The Arcade Project, which is open Thursday to Sunday (see related box for specific hours).
Kern said business has been good in their first few weeks of operation, with a variety of ages stopping by to get a dose of video and pinball game action.
Among them: Stacey and Greg Ludgate, of Williamson.
“The place is awesome,” Stacey said. “I was brought back to both my childhood and teen years.
“The variety of games available is mind-boggling. We were provided a tour and an overview of future build-out plans by the owners, who were super nice and very knowledgeable. I have to say as the ‘finished’ venue looks even more amazing. Not only did I get to play a game I’d not seen in many years, a vintage arcade bowling game, a personal favorite from childhood, I took another stroll down memory lane with the likes of Donkey Kong and Frogger.”
Additional improvements are coming to The Arcade Project, which will be closed in the summer because the space has no air conditioning. At some point they’d like to serve adult beverages. Meanwhile, the hunt for more arcade classics continues, Kern said.
“We’re already planning to get more,” she said.