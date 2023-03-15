CANANDAIGUA — If you looked at the automotive dealership scene from 15-20 years ago in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region, you’d see family-run enterprises with names like Dorschel, O’Connor, John Holtz, D’Amico and others.
Flash-forward to 2023. Those names are gone, replaced largely by regional and even national ownership groups.
“It’s completely different,” said Randy Farnsworth, the longtime owner of the Farnsworth Auto Group, which has been selling GM cars in the Finger Lakes for more than 100 years.
Add that longtime company to the changing landscape of car dealer business, not just here, but across the country.
Garber Automotive Group announced recently it had acquired Farnsworth Chevrolet, Randall Buick GMC Cadillac, and RF Collision.
Farnsworth got its start in Shortsville in 1917 and later grew into dealerships on Rochester Road (Route 332) in Canandaigua, selling a variety of GM products. It is now part of the Saginaw, Mich.-based company.
Garber Randall Chevrolet, Garber Randall Buick GMC and Garber Randall Cadillac are the 23rd and 24th franchised new-car dealerships to join Garber, and they are the seventh and eighth Garber dealerships in New York.
In the Rochester area, Garber also owns Honda, Acura and Porsche-Audi dealerships on Route 15 in Henrietta, as well as Volvo in Rochester and Subaru in Webster.
And now, they have arrived in Ontario County.
Randy Farnsworth, 71, the longtime president of Farnsworth, is staying on as manager of Garber Randall Chevrolet. His daughter, Alexandra Farnsworth, will manage Garber Randall Buick GMC and Garber Randall Cadillac.
The mom-and-pop dealerships are becoming a thing of the past, he explained.
“(The sale to Garber) was based pretty much on my age and the direction of the auto industry towards larger groups,” he said. “You see consolidations in lots of different industries, and it’s difficult to compete when (others) have economies of scale.”
Farnsworth said he has received other offers to buy the dealership, but Garber made the most sense, pointing to their more than 100 years in auto sales and customer-centric business approach.
“It just meshed as an alignment, including the importance of a lifelong relationship with customers,” he explained. “It just fit.”
Dick Garber, president of Garber Management Group, agreed.
“Our commitment to the staff, customers, and community are perfectly aligned,” he said in a press release announcing the sale. “We look forward to working with Randy and Alexandra to continue to serve the Canandaigua community for many years to come.”
The similarities between the two men don’t end there, Farnsworth explained. He began running a dealership at age 26; Garber did so at 25.
Family considerations entered into the decision to sell, he explained. His wife and business partner, Margaret, and his sister, Martha Buttaccio, have stepped away after decades in the business.
He doesn’t know when he’ll retire.
“(Garber) want me here as long as I want to stay,” he said. “I’m here to make sure the changes are all positive.”
So far, he is impressed with the transition, and he emphasized that the folks who have always taken care of Farnsworth customers are still doing so under Garber.
He is pleased that daughter Alex and her husband, finance manager Gary Swiatlowski, are staying on and have the opportunity to grow within Garber, as do all Farnsworth employees.
Garber Randall Chevrolet is at 2350 Rochester Road and Garber Randall Buick GMC and Garber Randall Cadillac at 5375 Thomas Road, just off Rochester Road.