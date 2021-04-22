CANANDAIGUA — Cassandra Randall, Laura Kunes and Kara Forrestor have earned promotions at The Eye Care Center.
The trio works with the staff at The Eye Care Center offices in Canandaigua, Geneva, and Newark.
“It’s exciting that these team members have been promoted,” practice administrator Terry Parsons said. “Their expertise is coming at a time that is significant for The Eye Care Center, as we continue to grow.”
Randall was named clinical manager. Since 2006, her work as a member of the team at The Eye Care Center has provided her with skills in customer service and diagnostic testing. Randall has earned numerous designations, including certified ophthalmic assistant, certified VISX Star Excimer Laser Systems operator, certified Wavescan Wavefront System operator, and certified Victus Femotosecond Laser System operator.
She graduated from Geneva High School with high honors and completed two years at SUNY Potsdam.
Kunes, who was named clinical floor supervisor, has worked in the field for 30 years. Initially, she served as a certified ophthalmic technician and a New York state-licensed optician. She obtained recognition as a certified ophthalmic surgical assistant in 2003 and became contact lens certified in 2005. Her experience includes expertise as a certified Victus Femotosecond Laser System operator.
Kunes will manage the clinical floor, staff assignments, and an efficient flow of patients.
She graduated from Red Jacket High School and has completed concentrations at Finger Lakes Community College.
Forrestor was named clinical administrative and IT coordinator, a new position at The Eye Care Center. She graduated from C.M. Russell High School in Great Falls, Mont., and completed two years at Great Falls College-Montana State University.