ARCADIA — Like so many upstart businesses, The Fairville Baker started as a hobby for Greg Stachowicz.
“I went to culinary school a while ago and I always enjoyed cooking,” said Stachowicz, whose full-time gig is at Ginna Nuclear Power Plant in Ontario.
And, like a lot of folks during the pandemic, he turned his attention to something he always loved to do: Bake bread — in particular, the sourdough variety.
“I started making more and more of it to the point where it was too much for the family,” said Stachowicz, whose wife, Becky, is also his partner in the business. They have two children, Miles and Jill.
They started giving out the surplus bread to friends and family before deciding it might make a nice part-time business. The couple took their sourdough creations to the Newark Farmers Market in 2021 and added the Lyons market this year.
With plenty of interest in their breads, which he calls “edible art,” he and Becky began to think the bread-baking business could rise to another level with an infusion of a little more dough, er cash.
They have it now.
The Fairville Baker won the top prize of $20,000 at the fourth annual Wayne County Kick Start Business Pitch Competition Wednesday night.
The second-place winner was Retro Gear Laboratories, which is owned by Iain Gellatly of Palmyra. Gellatly received $5,000.
The competition is designed to encourage entrepreneurs in Wayne County.
At the Conference Center at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES in Newark, four finalists made presentations to a panel of five independent judges. The panel, in turn, asked questions and scored the finalists’ pitches.
The finalists had to be in business less than three years, according to the Wayne Economic Development Corp., which sponsors the competition.
Stachowicz pitched The Fairville Baker, whose name is derived from the Arcadia hamlet not far from their Heidenreich Road home. He said he was jittery the day of the competition.
“I’m definitely not a public speaker,” he admitted. “I was nervous leading up to it.”
However, his presentation convinced the judges, who awarded him the top prize.
“It’s definitely a big deal,” he said. “(Winning) was kind of a surprise to my wife and I.”
They prepared by attending workshops offered by Wayne EDC, which helped attendees develop business plans.
Stachowicz said win or lose, “we were going to expand this.” However, the $20,000 will accelerate those plans, he explained.
With the money, he and his wife plan to move operations out of their kitchen and purchase more ovens, which can cost thousands of dollars. The expansion could include a wholesale business supplying restaurants and cafés.
As for sourdough, Stachowicz likes the process and its tastes. Regular bread is leavened with packaged yeast, while sourdough relies on a starter that is a mixture of water and flour that develops into a wild yeast. The tangy taste of sourdough comes from the lactic acid produced by the yeast.
“Ours isn’t overly sour,” Stachowicz said.
Sourdough is easier on the stomach too, has a lower glycemic index — the rate at which it turns to sugar in the body — and is rich in nutrients.
The Fairville Baker’s products range from traditional breads to the sweeter side, with babka, mini babka — even cookies.
Besides Fairville Bread and Retro Gear Laboratories, the EDC added a new high school student category, with $5,000 given collectively to four finalists. The agency did not supply their names.
“This pitch process is a great way to connect with entrepreneurs, and we are always pleased with the participation from the community,” said Katie Bronson, deputy director at Wayne County Economic Development, in a press release announcing the winners.