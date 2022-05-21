LYONS — For nearly five decades, folks from Lyons and beyond made tracks for the venerable hot dog stand The Caboose to get an American-style taste of summer.
Mark Briggs of Lyons was one of them.
“I ate here my whole life,” he said.
Like so many, Briggs was disappointed when The Caboose ended its 36-year run a couple of years ago. However, the smell of grilling hot dogs, sausage and burgers has returned to this spot on Leach Road just south of the canal bridge — and you can thank Briggs and his wife, Lindsey.
They opened a hot dog stand of their own on May 12 on the same spot of The Caboose.
“We always had a feeling we were going to end up here,” Briggs said as he and his wife, Lindsey, and daughter Mara, a student at The College at Brockport, prepped for the coming lunch crowd on Friday.
Another owner had hoped to reopen The Caboose, but ran into regulatory issues with the state Department of Health. Briggs has been able to work them, albeit with some operational changes agreeable to the agency.
The Caboose was sold and moved, but Briggs just happened to own a mobile hot dog cart he bought from someone in Canandaigua that he envisioned using in Florida to grill up Zweigle’s reds and whites in his “retirement.” Instead, he moved it to the former Caboose site, adding a service building with refrigeration and more to augment the Hot Spot. The mobile capabilities of their setup helped them navigate health department regulations regarding sanitary sewers and restroom facilities that the original Caboose owner did not have to abide by because they were established after he had opened.
It’s a family affair. Their children, Matt, Mara and Mike, all pitch in.
“It’s more fun than it is work,” Mara said while grilling white and red hots while Dad talked.
While he may be new to the hot dog stand business in Lyons, Briggs is no neophyte.
He operated a previous incarnation of The Hot Spot in a space between two buildings in downtown Palmyra in the late 1990s after running another “caboose” stand next to the Bay Bridge by Sodus Bay. Business was bustling in Palmyra until the state Department of Transportation embarked on a major reconstruction project on Main Street that put a big hit on all businesses downtown.
“We couldn’t maintain it with the construction,” Briggs explained.
He and his wife got into the printing business — first on East Union Street in Newark and then at their Lyons home. However, when Briggs saw an opportunity to open on the site where he downed many a dog, he went for it.
“We always enjoyed the hot dog business,” he said. “It wasn’t work for us.”
Briggs said a higher power played a role in The Hot Spot’s revival in Lyons.
“I’m a very spiritual guy,” he said. “God had his hand in everything with this.”
Briggs said he is also getting a hand from The Caboose’s previous owners, Jim and Sandy Amrose.
“He helped me when I went to Palmyra,” he noted.
Some of the things that made The Caboose a go-to spot for hots have returned.
The sweet hot relish, coleslaw and the peppery hot sauce The Caboose was famous for are now offered at The Hot Spot. Briggs has developed his own version of the meat hot sauce that is a staple for Rochester-area burger and hot dog joints.
A reporter who sampled both can attest to the quality, and the Caboose hot sauce will not only kick up your dog, it likely will clear your sinuses as well.
Briggs said he uses the best ingredients he can find — Zweigle’s only for the dogs — and traveled far with wife Lindsey to find a unique french fry. They decided on something called “bender fries.” Think of a steak fry and a curly fry combined, he explained. They also make their own mac salad, chili and beans, and the homemade lemonade is a big seller, he noted.
And yes, you can get a plate inspired by Nick Tahou’s Garbage Plate at The Hot Spot as well.
Briggs is pleasantly surprised at how quickly business has grown after just a little over a week open.
“I thought we’d do well, but not this well,” he said.