CANANDAIGUA — The Lake House on Canandaigua is launching a chef-in-residence program, allowing acclaimed chefs to take over the kitchen of Rose Tavern, the hotel’s signature restaurant.
The Lake House is partnering with local Rochester eatery AVVINO to host the inaugural residence at Rose Tavern from March 21-27.
AVVINO, a contemporary American restaurant in Rochester, serves high-end comfort cuisine with Italian and French inspiration. Both AVVINO and Rose Tavern source ingredients locally and serve seasonal fare known to the area.
For more information on the chef-in-residence program at Rose Tavern, visit lakehousecdga.com or follow @rosetaverncdga on Instagram.