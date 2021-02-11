CANANDAIGUA — The Lake House on Canandaigua has been selected for the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Survey 2021, which is open for voting through this May.
The hotel is listed as a nominee in the Best Hotel in New York category. Votes will contribute to the results, which will be revealed in the magazine’s October 2021 print issue. Participants will be entered into the magazine’s giveaway for a chance to win a trip for two worth $10,000, to be planned by a T+L A-List Advisor.
The Lake House on Canandaigua opened its first phase of development in August 2020. A family-owned and operated hotel with 124 guest rooms and suites, The Lake House also includes a timber frame event barn, a pool and year-round hot tub, a wellness center, and a boardwalk with a lakefront view.