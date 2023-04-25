ARCADIA — On a winter day when the leaves are off the trees, you might catch a glimpse of the still-standing movie screen at the old Rose City Drive-In on Route 31, just west of the village.
For the most part, this patch of land has been forgotten. In fact, as Newark native Paul Cole, the property’s new owner, said as walked it last week, many have told him they didn’t even know an old drive-in movie theater was there.
Either this year or next, one will be returning to the hill. And, the name will remain the same.
There is nostalgia for the new owner of this land too.
“I remember coming here as a kid,” said Cole, a local businessman who owns SuperGen Products in Newark and is the promoter of Land of Legends Raceway at the Ontario County Fairgrounds in Hopewell. “They used to have a playground in the back (toward Route 31). We were here the night my mother broke water with my brother. That was 1975.”
In 1981, the drive-in featured its last picture show.
Cole blames the drive-in’s demise on the VHS tape, which resulted in an explosion of home viewing. Theaters of the outdoor and indoor variety were affected by the change in movie-viewing habits, he said.
In its day, though, Rose City could pack them in.
“They designed it for 750 cars,” he said.
Cole thinks he could pull in 500-600 cars during the first few nights he reopens Rose City.
“It’ll taper off,” he said. “Three-hundred cars is a lot of people.”
Cole purchased the property from the Colacino family of Gene and Kenna. Gene died in 2003, but the property remained in the family until Cole was able to strike a deal after expressing interest years ago. He closed on the property in March.
“It’s just been sitting here,” he said, adding that several others have made overtures on the land. “I’ve been a friend of the family. Gene did a lot for this community.”
The work to restore the drive-in — it opened July 19, 1956, with James Stewart in “The Man from Laramie” and Jane Russell in “Hot Blood” — has begun. The large lot setback from Route 31 has been cleared of the many trees that sprung up since its closing more than four decades ago, especially near the 100-by-45-foot movie screen.
The building that housed concessions, bathrooms and the projector was removed years ago because of vandalism, as were most of the stands that held the speakers that were hung on car doors. The ticket booth was removed too.
The screen is staying, Cole notes. The supports that bring the screen 25 feet off the ground are as stable as the day the theater opened, he said, explaining the galvanized steel screen just needs a new coat of cinema screen paint.
Cole admits some will wonder why he wants to bring back the drive-in at a time when enticing people to leave their couches for the big screen has become a struggle. For many, the drive-in experience is foreign, as most of the theaters have vanished from the landscape. Just a few operate in the region, the closest being in the Livingston County town of Avon and the Cayuga County town of Aurelius, west of Auburn.
The businessman said he’s done his homework and thinks the numbers will work.
“I’m not here to make money on the movies,” he said. “I’m here to make money on the concessions and the advertising. It’s all math. I‘ve got a blueprint.”
He believes nostalgia will be a draw for adults who look back fondly on the drive-in experience.
Cole said if the theater doesn’t work out, he’s got an improved piece of property — with public water, updated electric, and a modern septic system. Nonetheless, he’s thinking positively as he moves ahead with the project.
He expects to invest well over $500,000 to restore the drive-in.
Cole said it’s possible the Rose City Drive-In could open as early as this year.
“It all depends on how much I want to do (to get it open),” he said. “We’ve got a lot of work ahead.”
Weather and materials could be factors, he noted.
Besides clearing trees and rebuilding service roads, the spot where the concession/projector building will be built has been prepped for construction. He also, at some point, is looking to build a stage for concerts, and a pavilion for car shows and other activities, as well as private parties and swap meets. He might consider classic movies on occasion, possibly tied to other events, like classic cars. Think “American Graffiti,” he said.
Town Supervisor Richard VanLaeken said he was pleased to here of Cole’s plan
“Here at the town of Arcadia we are excited to see a new family-oriented establishment coming back for the community to enjoy,” he said.
On Facebook posts, residents are expressing excitement for Cole’s plan.
Sylvia May Jimerson called the news “so wonderful. Looking forward to this. I can’t wait to bring my kids there like my parents did with me.”
“Awesome news,” added Diana Austin Parmelee. “Can’t wait to go there again. Many nights spent there many years ago.”
Virginia Vercruysse said she was pleased to hear Rose City’s return.
“You get some good movies and food and you should do well,” she said.
Cole said the spot holds great memories for older residents of the area. The goal of a reborn Rose City Drive-In “is to create new memories.”
He said many might not remember the films they watched there, but they associate those drive-in trips with happy times with family and friends.