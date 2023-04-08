SODUS — First in the woods of Atlanta, and now in the trees near Lake Ontario.
Darrel Maxam and Patrice Coney Maxam are bringing their dream of creating a luxury travel destination to the Finger Lakes with the acquisition of 48 acres of what they describe as lush upstate countryside in Sodus. The Maxams are building 10 treehouses, each with its own hot tub and waterfall shower feature.
The project, Finger Lakes Treehouse & Spa at 4766 Pilgrimport Road, will include a clubhouse where private chef dinners will be served. At the spa, there is a sauna, facials and massages. The venue, which also has a large barn, will accommodate weddings of up to 500 people. It is set to open the second week of May and charge between $190 to $300 a night.
These are definitely not the kinds of treehouses that Patrice or her five siblings played in while they were growing up in Lyons. A 2003 graduate of Lyons High School, she then earned a nursing degree from the University at Buffalo. She and her husband currently live in Atlanta and are the owners of Maxam Hospitality Group, which has a similar luxury operation in their hometown, one that Darrel built — literally — from the ground up.
Initially, the purchase of the Sodus property was to be for Patrice’s mother, Beverly Waterman, who still lived in Lyons. There was a main house, and the plan was to move her in and then look at building some treehouse cabins. But Waterman, who had stage 4 cancer, died in January before the plans could come to fruition.
The Maxams, both 39, decided to move ahead and build the treehouses anyway. They will spend most of the summer here with their three children, ages 4, 6, and 14, living in the farmhouse. Patrice said they are creating a niche in the travel industry where people are looking for a new kind of experience in what can be surprisingly novel locations.
“It is so quiet there. We can sleep soundly,” she said about Sodus. “We really wanted a four-seasons location. In the winter it can appeal to snowmobilers. We’ll have snowshoes.”
For the Maxams, the resort concept started in Atlanta, according to an article about Darrel that was in Domino, an American home magazine, in 2018. They already operated a small Airbnb unit on their property in 2015; while Patrice went on vacation, Darrel took $16,000 and turned a small shed into what he called a getaway retreat. With a background in architecture and construction, he did all the work himself, down to the plumbing and the tiling.
The two places garnered about $2,500 a month, according to the article. The couple began to consider that they could make a living building and managing the treehouse-type of rentals.
At the time, Patrice was an oncology nurse. Darrel, originally from Jamaica, has a marketing and visual arts degree, served in Afghanistan, and came home to earn a master’s in construction management and business administration.
With a personal loan of $65,000, they built the first Airbnb to help pay the mortgage on their home. They were so successful they paid the loan back in 18 months and reinvested the rest of the earnings in more treehouses.
Of its 100,000 current listings aggregated from numerous national vacation-rental services, VacationRenter.com offers 4,780 properties that include the terms “treehouse” or “tree house.” Airbnb listed treehouses as the “most wishlisted” type of rental in its May 2021 trends report.
The Maxams saw the potential in building more tiny houses in their expansive woods and now have seven treehouses/bungalows nestled within a quiet cove on their property in Atlanta. They are small, but impeccably decorated. The Maxams used reclaimed wood to “create the entirety of the decking ... and the custom basket woven wood plank in the ceiling of a converted 1956 Airstream, every room is picture worthy and awe inspiring,” according to their brochure.
Repurposed items are important to the Maxams. They fill their tiny houses with reclaimed wood, antique pieces, and houseplants — all things they love.
The Maxams describe their operation as “a global hotel and spa resort brand focused on bringing elite hospitality to an entirely unique and elevated level.” The treehouse accommodation designs are their own. They draw their inspiration from both eclectic and unconventional art/interior design as well as minimalist Finnish architecture.
In addition to the Sodus project, they are looking ahead and plan to have similar operations in Jackson Hole, Wyo.; Belize; and Ghana.
“We did a lot of traveling before our kids were born,” Patrice said about how they decided on locations for resorts in Central America and West Africa. “We’ve been dreaming about this for a long time.”
At each location, the goal is to bring guests a personalized relaxation experience with the ability to choose from various local offerings, as well as spa/sauna components built into the frame of each of their resorts.
While staying at any of their Finger Lakes Treehouses, guests will have access to an extensive list of pre-programmed and coordinated activities with local businesses in the region. The Maxams list exclusive wine tastings from popular wineries in the region, bison tours, apple farm tours, mixology courses, private chef services — “and so much more. For the homebodies, guests can find just as much fun on the property with access to pickle ball courts, trail paths, and open fields for yoga or other leisure.”
They also are pushing the location as wedding venue. They have three separate packages they say make the venue affordable.
“We provide onsite accommodations at our treehouses for the family,” the brochure reads. “Host your wedding with our special guests, alpacas, and lamas. Yes, they can be a part of your wedding, making it an even more memorable experience.”
The wedding can be held either in their barn or a tent.
“We have multiple spaces to accommodate a wedding for as small as 50 guests or as large as 500 guests,” the brochure said. “Leading up to the wedding day, guests can be pampered with spa services. Spa services include hot tubs, saunas, and massage services onsite.”
Darrel has been managing the rentals in Atlanta full-time since mid-2019. The transition for Patrice was slower. She officially went full-time with the business at the beginning of March of this year, leaving her nursing career behind. They are planning a grand-opening event for Sodus in May, but already are taking reservations for wedding events and treehouse stays. Expanding their business into Wayne County was important to Patrice, who said they plan on maintaining strong contacts with Lyons, where they are committed to giving something back. Patrice, a member of the Lyons High Athletic School Hall of Fame for her achievements in track and field, is establishing two scholarships in memory of her parents, Beverly and LeeRoy Waterman.
“Both my parents were pillars in the community of Lyons,” she wrote in a scholarship appeal. “(They were) often known as community parents. They spent their time mentoring children, attending sporting events, and providing advice about what it takes to be successful.
The proceeds of this fundraiser campaign will go to The Waterman Scholarship to two prospective Lyons High School seniors who exemplify what Beverly and LeeRoy Waterman stood for. Their life’s passion surrounded sports, academics and hard work. So far, the fund has raised $5,855 toward its $6,000 goal. To contribute to the scholarship fund, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/re5e22-running-for-a-cause.