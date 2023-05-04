GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce held its April Business After Hours Networking Mixer at the Wildflower Inn April 12. Located at 144 Pulteney St. in Geneva, the Wildflower Inn is an historic Italianate style home that was built in 1859 and now operates as a bed and breakfast. The inn’s owner is Linda Sutherland, who is originally from Tompkins County and moved back to the area in 2021 from Houston. The inn features three nature-inspired guest rooms, an updated spa bathroom and is pet-friendly. To learn more about the property, visit linktr.ee/WildFlowerInn.
The next Business After Hours Networking Mixer will be held June 14 at the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls and will feature a grand opening of the renovated Seneca Knitting Mill. There is no May Mixer due to the chamber’s annual golf tournament. Admission for the June BAH event is $5 for members and $10 for non-members and is included for all 2023 BAH Season Pass holders. Reservations are required one week in advance. Contact the chamber via email at info@genevany.com for more information.
Business After Hours are held on the second Wednesday of each month from 4-6 p.m., unless otherwise noted. They are open to the public, but hosting is one of the promotional opportunities that is only offered to chamber customers. For more information about Business After Hours Mixers or the chamber of Commerce, please visit www.genevany.com or call 315-789-1776.
Business After Hours events are supported by the chamber’s 2023 Annual Partners — Canandaigua National Bank, Casella Waste Systems Inc, Community Broadband Networks, The Eye Care Center, Fairfield By Marriott, Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union, Finger Lakes Partners Insurance, Four Winds Chimney, Generations Bank, Lakes Edge Seneca, Pedulla’s Wine & Liquor, and Seneca Lake Resorts.
The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce is a private, membership-based organization with the sole focus of serving and representing its customers which are made up of businesses and organizations located throughout the Finger Lakes. As a primary benefit of membership, the Chamber generates awareness and provides exposure for its customers by effectively promoting the people, property, products, and services of each. The Chamber holds its main office in Geneva but is one of the only Chambers that operates at a regional level. As a private, non-tourism funded or county-based organization, this allows for an expanded service area for any business or organization to become a customer to benefit from promotional services and programs that the chamber offers.