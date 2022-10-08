FAYETTE — Erica Paolicelli and Dave Mansfield said there was never really a debate on rebuilding.
The owners of Three Brothers Wineries and Estates, including Dave’s wife, Luanne, lost one of their wineries, Bagg Dare, to fire last December but didn’t take long to determine a course of action after the blaze.
“We always knew we had to rebuild Bagg Dare,” Paolicelli said. “The property is a destination, and Bagg Dare is an important part of that.”
“We considered (not rebuilding) for a minute, but it never made sense,” Mansfield added. “How can you have Three Brothers without three wineries?”
Nearly 10 months after the wind-aided fire ripped through the winery, destroying not only the building but virtually all of its contents because of the intense heat, Bagg Dare Winery is back there.
It reopened last weekend on a spot relatively close to where the original building was built 15 years ago.
There’s some work left to do on Bagg Dare, which is now attached to a building used for beverage storage, but the interior is finished. A large, covered outdoor seating area is not quite done, and landscaping near the building will need to wait until spring. That’s when Three Brothers plans a grand reopening.
It may be a new building, but the Louisiana bayou roadside store feel is back. Mansfield crisscrossed the state once again for the old gas and oil signs and other memorabilia that were the hallmark of the previous winery.
“He has been seriously scavenging,” Paolicelli said. “This is what he does as a personal hobby.”
Mansfield, a Bloomfield native who grew up in farm country, said a host of farmers he knew who had heard about the blaze also helped him populate the second incarnation of Bagg Dare.
Some of the few metal signs that survived the fire — all with burn marks — are among the decor and there are plenty of rusty vehicles as well for the exterior ambiance. Mansfield noted that it took 15 years for the previous Bagg Dare to look the way it did, and so it will be for the new incarnation.
One of the neater offerings of the new building is the old Airstream camper that’s built right into the building. Mansfield said it was Paolicelli’s idea, and he loves it.
She said the Airstream is being used as a serving station for Three Brothers’ workers, none of whom lost jobs in the aftermath of the fire. It was found on Facebook Marketplace, she said.
“This wall is engineered to have this (Airstream) in it,” she said.
There have been plenty of challenges for Three Brothers since the massive blaze. In particular, a battle with their insurance company. While they were covered for property loss, they are still fighting to be compensated for the loss of revenue, which Paolicelli said is part of the insurance they purchased.
They say they have been working almost daily to get what Three Brothers feels they deserve from their insurer.
“That’s been really disappointing, and it’s made it really difficult to finish the project,” Paolicelli said. “It’s a real scam. I have some new-found empathy for folks who go through this.”
While haggles with the insurance company were a low point in the aftermath of the fire, Three Brothers was blessed to have the same folks who built the original Bagg Dare do the rebuild — Mike Rider and Dave Smith of Bloomfield.
“It was definitely a win to get those guys back,” Mansfield said.
The interior of the rebuilt winery reflects the changes Three Brothers and many other Finger Lakes wineries made during covid when it comes to wine sampling.
The long bar of Bagg Dare is gone. Wine sampling — Bagg Dare features a number of blended wines — is now at tables, something that was adopted during the pandemic and which Three Brothers decided was a better way to operate, said Paolicelli and Mansfield. Other wineries have done the same.
“We just made things more efficient,” she said.
“It’s a much more relaxed atmosphere, and people really seem to enjoy the experience, Mansfield added.”
Besides the move to sit-down tastings — its War Horse Brewing Company still has a bar — folks may notice other changes as well if they haven’t been to Three Brothers lately.
Buses and limos are gone.
“It works better,” explained Mansfield. “We used to get 100 buses by 1 o’clock. It’s a better experience.”
Those buses and limousines — many filled with revelers already feeling pretty dandy — deterred others, especially families, from stopping at Three Brothers, Mansfield believes.
It makes good business sense as well, said Paolicelli.
“We’re ultimately here to sample and sell wine,” she said.
Both Paolicelli and Mansfield — the third partner is his wife, Luanne — are satisfied with how the rebuild came out, and the early reviews from patrons are positive.
“I think the original Bagg Dare was a one-of-a-kind, unique property,” Mansfield said. “We could never have built it back to what it was.”
While still battling the insurance company, Mansfield and Paolicelli are glad to finally be looking ahead.
“We’re really excited to have that chapter behind us,” said Mansfield. “It was ugly. Here we are, 10 months later, and people are smiling and laughing (in the new Bagg Dare).”