On a typical, cold January Saturday in Manhattan, a small COVID-metered crowd wanders through the greenmarket at Union Square Park. Nestled between Martin’s Pretzels and Holy Schmitt’s Horseradish is the Anthony Road Wine Company tent, where you’ll find John Martini. On Sunday, he’ll be at the greenmarket at Jackson Heights, Queens.
John turns 79 this year. If you are wondering why a man of his age still makes this weekly trek, so was I. What drives one of the most dedicated champions of Finger Lakes wines?
John Martini grew up in northern New Jersey. His high school sweetheart was his neighbor Ann. John attended Boston College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. He thought he would go on to become a lawyer.
During Christmas break his senior year, a conversation steered John in a different direction. “I was at Ann’s house. Her sister asked me what I was going to do. I said I wasn’t sure,” said John. “She said you know this new Peace Corps thing? You should look into that.”
It was 1964. The Peace Corps was just two years old.
Ann recalled, “I got this call from John. He said he’s going to Malaysia!”
For two and a half years, John taught science at an all-girl high school there.
Ann reminisced, “The Peace Corps changed him. He was a different person when he came back.” John agreed, “It changed how I look at the world, on what’s important. It was eye-opening and mind-opening.”
They got married after his return and moved to Geneva as John worked for Ann’s father’s company there. By 1973, John was working for W.R. Grace in Baltimore when a friend from Geneva called and proposed that they moved back there to grow grapes.
Missing their friends and family, the Martinis jumped at the chance.
“I was always looking for adventure,” John said. “We didn’t even discuss it that much. We had zero farming experience and we didn’t know a thing about wine!”
Ann related with a chuckle, “We bought this 100-acre farm with our friends and found a repossessed 3-bedroom mobile home to live in with two little kids. There was no running water or electricity for a while.”
They also found out that grapevines take a few years to bear fruit. With no immediate income, John knew he had to find another way to support the family. One of Ann’s brothers told him about a job opening at Cornell’s New York State Agricultural Experiment Station.
“I applied and got a job at their food science department, analyzing feed and fertilizers,” said John.
With John working a full-time job, Ann had to keep the vineyard going. They sold their grapes to the Taylor Wine Company and planted more hybrid vines with Taylor’s help.
It wasn’t until 1984 that John felt he could quit his job. The timing couldn’t be worse. The national taste in wine had changed rapidly from sweet reds to drier whites. Almost overnight, grapes with names such as DeChaunac and seyval went out of fashion.
“It was tough. We were living on homemade fried rice back then,” John said. “We became migrant workers. I was driving trucks for companies likes Red Jacket, getting up at two in the morning.”
To survive, he returned to the Experiment Station in 1985, this time doing pesticide research. But the vineyard remained in distress.
“By the late ‘80s, nobody wanted our grapes. To stay alive, we decided to make our own wine,” said John.
Anthony Road officially opened its doors to the public in 1990 with a tiny tasting room. They began replanting their vineyard with vinifera varieties.
Things gradually improved as the Finger Lakes gained notoriety as a wine destination in the late ‘90s. In 1998, Anthony Road’s current modern structure was built. About six years ago, John started handing over the management of the winery to their four children.
Since his Peace Corps days, John never stopped being service oriented. He was president of the NYS Wine Grape Growers association, the Wine Grapegrowers of America and the Seneca Lake Wineries Association, as well as chairman of the National Grape and Wine Initiative. He had served on both the town of Torrey and Yates County legislatures.
Currently, he’s a board member of the National Wine Grape Foundation and an executive committee member of the National Grape Research Alliance. He’s been tireless in promoting Finger Lakes wines and grape research.
Besides being socially and industry active, John is well-known for his generosity in helping many others in the local wine industry. He said, “We are all going to be recognized by the poorest quality. We have to help everybody to do better.”
When I asked why he’s still making his long NYC journey, he replied, “I’m a creature of habit.” Ann chimed in, “He usually orders the same food at a restaurant.”
John especially enjoys being at the Jackson Heights greenmarket, explaining, “You see every culture and ethnicity. And they seemed to all get along. I enjoy going there because of the diversity. You get to know many of those people so well.”
He added, “It doesn’t matter where people came from, they are exactly the same.”
I suspect his humanity and love for people is the real reason for his weekly excursions.
For a boy out of north Jersey who thought after high school he was going to buy all his clothes at Brooks Brothers, John Martini instead became a giant in the wine industry, and a beloved man for all people.