It’s August in the Finger Lakes. Out-of-state license plates are again a common sight. The area seems prettier and more inviting than ever. Its wine industry has apparently weathered the financial crisis created by COVID-19, its future burnished by the promise of the outstanding 2020 vintage.
To many visitors, the Finger Lakes is a young and upcoming wine region. Few of them realize that winemaking here dates to 1829. By the late 1800s, it had developed a reputation of excellent sparkling wines. Although Prohibition dealt a blow to the industry, the region recovered after its repeal. By the early 1970s, business was booming, fueled by the explosive post-war growth of the Taylor Wine Company.
There were but a handful of wineries in the Finger Lakes back then. But hundreds of thriving farms grew grapes for Taylor, then the sixth-largest wine producer in America. Life was good.
But on one fateful August day a little over four decades ago, the industry almost collapsed. In the ensuing years, winegrowers were hanging on by the skin of their teeth. Many just up and quit.
What happened? I met with three winegrowers from that era to hear their stories.
Some background
Ruth Lucas and her burgeoning family left Long Island and arrived in the Finger Lakes in 1972. She bought a farm the following year and started growing grapes for Taylor.
“It was great,” Lucas said. “We got $400 a ton that first year. It was like money from Heaven.”
John Martini was working for the industrial giant W.R. Grace in Baltimore when his family moved to the Finger Lakes in 1973.
“A friend suggested that we quit our jobs and move here to grow grapes. Before you know it, we were selling foch, seyval, vignoles, aurore and DeChaunac to Taylor,” recalled Martini.
Hosmer Winery’s Patrician Verona Vineyard has been a family farm for over 100 years. With Taylor hungry for winegrapes, Cameron Hosmer planted his first vines, five acres of DeChaunac, in 1972.
He said this of Taylor: “They were great people. It was awesome. They would tell us in August how much they’ll pay us per ton and they would take whatever we sent them. And on November 15, we get paid!”
Walter Stephen Taylor, a cooper’s son, founded the Taylor Wine Company in 1880. It remained a family-run business for much of its existence. To Taylor, the hundreds of growers under contract were part of their family.
“They were treating us very well,” Martini said. “They helped start our winegrowers association and even paid our dues. They hosted a big party for us every year.”
Good times roll
Sweet red wines were in vogue back then. They were made from native or hybrid grapes — varieties that are easy to grow and produce a consistent crop year after year.
“Viniferas weren’t in the picture,” Hosmer said. “Taylor thought it was too hard for the growers to make a consistent crop.”
The European Vitis vinifera varieties, such as chardonnay, riesling and cabernet sauvignon, are fickle to weather conditions and susceptible to disease and pest pressures.
The good times lasted for much of the 1970s. Taylor continued to buy all the grapes the growers could provide at a good price. Things didn’t seem much different when Coca-Cola bought the company in 1977. With a big corporation now behind the Taylor name, bigger successes were expected.
During the annual picnic party in June of 1980, a Coca-Cola manager told the crowd, “Anyone who works with Coca-Cola makes money!”
But there were troublesome undercurrents in the national wine scene. Although wine consumption was rising, national tastes were changing. As part of the health movement of the ‘70s, consumers were rapidly eschewing sweet red wines for drier and less alcoholic whites.
Everything changes
On Aug. 15, 1980, the winegrowers received a letter from Coca-Cola. Hosmer remembered the eventful day.
“They announced the price and in the next sentence, they wanted only half the usual amount of grapes,” he said. “We didn’t have a clue that was coming. What were we supposed to do with the other half?”
With their income cut drastically overnight and harvest only two months away, the growers scrambled to try to find buyers.
Recalls Martini: “I was trying to sell grapes out West. I was all over, selling grapes in Long Island and Hudson Valley.”
There were few takers. And when they did find one, the price was a fraction of what Taylor paid.
“I was desperate, and the buyers could smell it,” Hosmer said.
All those sweet red wine hybrid grapes were quickly becoming obsolete in the new age of chardonnay.
With grape prices dropping and vineyards planted with varieties that few wanted, the industry went into a deep tank. Some growers simply abandoned their vineyards. One grower at Keuka Lake reportedly drove to the bank one morning, handed his keys to the banker, said “It’s yours now!” and drove away.
Lucas made a bold decision after receiving her letter. She went and became a licensed winery that year. Lucas Winery was the first one on Cayuga Lake. But things weren’t any easier for new wineries.
“The first vintage, 1980, we sold 400 cases. The next year we made 2,500 cases and they sat,” she said. “We couldn’t pay our bills. We ate a lot of homemade fried rice, which I learned to cook in Asia during my Peace Corps days.”
Those were dire times in the early 1980s. Growers went out of business one after another. Those who toughed it out were barely surviving. Seeing the writing on the wall, some replanted their vineyards with vinifera grapes. But new vines need three years or so before bearing fruit, meaning no income in the meantime.
The final denouement came in 1985. The Taylor Wine Company, now owned by Seagrams, announced in a letter in January that all grape contracts were being canceled.
A new era develops
Hosmer became a bonded winery that year. John Martini followed suit in 1989, naming his winery Anthony Road after the street where his vineyard is situated.
Starting a winery back then was filled with new and unknown challenges. But many felt they had no choice.
“We either opened our own winery or walked away. We had a lot invested already,” Hosmer said.
Lucas said, “For the first 10 years, it was really tough. We had to chop our own wood because we couldn’t afford to heat the house.”
Despite the hardships, they bonded as a group.
“There was also an air of excitement in the air, with so many new wineries,” Martini said. “Having gone through such difficult times together, we became very helpful to each other.”
The industry had entered a new era. Instead of hundreds of farms selling to Taylor, dozens of wineries sprouted up around the Finger Lakes over the next decade. The wineries were unified by their common struggles in trying to make it on their own.
Today, the Taylor brand is represented by just a handful of cheap fortified wines, many of them made from Concord grapes. In the Finger Lakes, however, there are now over 100 wineries. New ones seemed to pop up every month. But one thing hasn’t changed: The Finger Lakes is still the most collaborative wine region in America, where help is always just a call away. It’s a lasting legacy that those early trailblazers had imbued on the industry, one that has helped it survive the current pandemic crisis.
As John Martini said, “We’re all in this together.”