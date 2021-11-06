I followed Ian Barry, the winemaker at Six Eighty Cellars, into the winery building and did a double take. Today’s winery layouts are almost universally standard — a large room packed with stainless steel tanks and another one with oak barrels.
But at Six Eighty Cellars, at least a dozen clay wine vessels were strewn among the stainless-steel tanks. Experimenting with clay vessels is not new to the Finger Lakes, as numerous wineries have been doing so for a few years. But while you usually see one or two clay vessels at a winery, it’s astonishing to see so many of them in one place.
What is Ian Barry up to?
Ian Barry is a well-known name in the Finger Lakes wine industry. Like many other winemakers in the region, Barry didn’t start out with winemaking as a career goal. He wanted to become a teacher. While in college in New Paltz, he got a job at a nearby winery, and like many before him, he became hooked.
“It was purely by chance. I needed a job. I had thought that wine was an elitist thing back then and had no interest in it. But the owner of the vineyard turned out to be a down-to-earth kind of guy. It shattered my notion of wine being elitist, and I fell in love with the work cycle of the winery,” said Barry.
He began attending wine tastings at a local wine store and was offered a job there, eventually becoming its manager. Barry recalled, “It was an invaluable experience working on the retail side and getting a global perspective of things. I had to make a lot of buying decisions.”
Graduating from college in 1999, he knew wine was his calling. He went out to the Willamette Valley in Oregon and worked a harvest at Torii Mor Winery, a pinot noir specialist. He then became the winemaker at a Washington state winery in Puget Sound.
“I didn’t have a lot of direction at that point. And I was getting homesick,” Barry said.
He decided to move back east in 2003 to work in the Finger Lakes. After two vintages at Heron Hill as its assistant winemaker, he became the head winemaker at Swedish Hill, where he would stay for six vintages.
Swedish Hill is a large operation. Barry said, “I was feeling being less and less hands-on because of the size of the winery, and I was in the office a lot more than in the winery.”
He moved on to Keuka Lake Vineyards, but for him it was a case of going from an operation that was too big to one that was too small. But he did start his own label, Barry Family Cellars, while he was there, making his wines at KLV’s facility from purchased grapes. He also began consulting with other wineries in the area.
In 2014, he received a call from David Pittard. The Pittards had recently bought Buttonwood Grove Winery on the western shore of Cayuga Lake. Up to that point, Buttonwood Grove was only a vineyard and contracted another winery to make its wines.
“Dave called to see if I would be interested in helping him make his own wines,” Barry said. “He had already made significant investments in improving the vineyards and was getting sick of the old arrangement of having other people make his wines.”
It turned out to be the start of a great relationship.
The start of the Covid pandemic and the loss of a distributor forced Barry to close his Barry Family Cellars tasting room in Burdett. Around the same time, the Pittards, having expanded their vineyard to its full planted capacity, were looking for additional vineyard land. They found it practically next door when Toro Run Winery, located less than a mile south, was up for sale. The Pittards renamed Toro Run to Six Eighty Cellars and Barry became its head winemaker.
What’s with so many clay vessels?
“We were looking at how to differentiate Six Eighty from Buttonwood Grove. Dave and I have been going to trade shows for years, and the clay vessels always intrigued us,” said Barry. “We didn’t go into this with great expectations. We just wanted to try them and see what they could achieve.”
Stainless steel and oak are the two dominant materials found in most modern wineries. Stainless steel tanks provide an air-tight, clean and inert environment for fermentation of the grapes. Oak barrels, besides some usage for barrel fermentation, present a vessel that is porous, allowing oxygen to age the wine gently before bottling, as well as adding oak flavors to the wine.
But if you could travel back 8,000 years to the dawn of winemaking in the Caucasus region in eastern Europe and Asia, you would find that the vessel of choice then was terracotta — earthenware made from clay in a low-firing kiln. In the country of Georgia, some of its wines are still being made in egg-shaped terracotta amphoras called qvevri. The porous qvevri, lined with beeswax inside, are buried in the ground to maintain a consistent temperature.
Modern clay vessels are more technologically advanced than those ancient terracotta amphoras. They often are fired at higher temperatures (over 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit) to control the porosity and sturdiness of the vessels. Besides different mixtures of clay, other materials such as sandstone and concrete could be used. They come in different shapes and sizes to satisfy a winemaker’s specific needs. They also have the added benefit of very long lifespans.
“We have many different kinds of vessels — fairly neutral Clayvers (ceramic eggs), sandstone jars, Drunk Turtle amphoras made from cocciopesto (an ancient Roman recipé of finely ground stone, sand, concrete and terracotta), concrete, and true terracotta which oxidizes the most,” explained Barry.
There is an experimenting spirit in the air at Six Eighty Cellars, where 50% of its wines are being made in clay vessels. It takes an owner who is willing to take risks as initial costs for clay vessels are high.
“Every decision Dave makes is not on a whim. He is not someone who comes in and throw money around,” Barry said. “He’s very hands-on and receptive to change. As a matter of fact, it was his idea to produce a cabernet franc in terracotta vessels for an amarone-style wine.”
I tasted some of the clay vessel wines with Barry, along with a few of their stainless-steel versions. There was a discernible difference — a rounder and smoother texture, more mature with complex nuances, and some additional minerality in some of the wines. I was quite impressed by his efforts.
Ultimately, wine drinkers like you will decide if these wines will be commercially successful or not. It’s too early in the game to declare victory.
“I think the jury is still out. We have just started bottling wines made in these vessels. But from the wine industry friends and writers who have tasted them so far, the feedback has been really strong and positive,” Barry said.
Think you might like these clay vessel wines that harken back to the past? It’s your move.