BENTON — As a producer of nearly 240,000 bottles of wine each year, the folks at Fox Run Vineyards knew they had to do more to keep glass out of area landfills.
Enter the Expelco GLSand Bottle Crusher, a compact machine designed to crush glass bottles into environmentally usable sand. Fox Run said in a release that it is the first winery in New York state to use this new technology.
The GLS Bottle Crusher can crush any clean glass container up to 2 liters in size within seconds. During busy fall weekends, Fox Run can go through 50-plus cases of wine between the café and tasting room. When crushed, these bottles can fit into just a few 1-gallon buckets, a 90% reduction in overall volume. The resulting sand is soft to touch and safe to use on roadways, in parking lots, in gardens, or to spread throughout the vineyard, said the winery.
“The machine itself is quiet, safe and easy for our entire staff to use,” said Fox Run co-owner Scott Osborn. “It’s another step on the path to minimizing our impact on the environment, which is something we set goals for each and every year.”
Other steps on that path have included installing solar panels to operate on 100% self-generated energy, switching to compostable café ware and planting pollinator sanctuaries throughout the vineyard. Fox Run is a participant in the New York Wine and Grape Foundation’s sustainable winery initiative, a pilot program being released later this year.
Fox Run said it will be displaying samples of the crushed bottle sand in the tasting room, so consumers can see the machine’s impact firsthand. Osborn said he welcomes any craft beverage producers interested in purchasing their own bottle crusher to see it in action at the winery.
“It’s my hope that all New York wineries will adopt this technology,” he said. “It’s one of the best solutions out there for extended producer responsibility.”