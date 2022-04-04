GENEVA — The owners of Torrey Park Restaurant have great reverence for the history of the venerable dining spot.
Folks have been enjoying Italian classics at the restaurant tucked off Genesee Street on Avenue E going back to 1933, when it was Pronti’s. It later became part of the Legott restaurant family, when Bill and Lori teamed up with Robert and Jeanann Moschiano for 14 years under the name Torrey Park Grill. The name reflected the Italian heritage of a neighborhood known for great dining, including the famed Club 86, another Legott enterprise that sits across from Torrey Park.
The Legott family also owns the popular Bagels & Cakes on Routes 5&20, which features a lot more than bagels and cakes.
While matriarch Lori Legott is still involved in the storied business enterprise, patriarch Bill Legott passed away in 2019.
However, the Legott business beat goes on.
Torrey Park is now in the hands of a third generation of Legotts — Alex Palermo, Sarah Legott, Eric Legott and Eric’s wife, Allison. They spent the better part of a year renovating the popular restaurant while adding some updates to the menu of largely Italian fare. They reopened in December after an extended hiatus.
“Just like everything, it was time for a change,” Alex said. “This (restaurant) was always something really important to the area. The idea of this restaurant when we bought it was to complement Club 86.”
It was Mom and Dad’s plan that their children, all veterans of the restaurant industry through the various Legott enterprises, eventually take ownership of the properties, Eric said.
In 2019, the night before Bill died unexpectedly, a purchase agreement was reached with the Moschianos. With the pandemic hitting the restaurant industry hard starting in 2020, the new ownership took the time to renovate the establishment.
“The timing was ideal,” Alex noted.
Torrey Park’s re-do was led by contractor Bill Long — who, interestingly, led the 2006 renovations. He once worked in the kitchen as a teen when it was Pronti’s.
There’s new flooring, light fixtures, tables and booths, and fresh paint, while the kitchen received extensive renovations, including a new floor, a new walk-in cooler, and a pizza oven, which reflects a new menu offering. Another renovation connected to menu changes is the new pasta room, as the historic restaurant makes only fresh pasta now, Eric noted.
Many of the other trademark features remain — from the window booths that overlook the street and Club 86 to the fireplace and bar. Those red velvet chairs that Club 86 patrons fondly remember are now in use at Torrey Park, with green fabric to reflect the historic restaurant’s decor.
The menu has been updated, but a host of Torrey Park classic dishes are still served, they emphasized, including chicken giblets, fried bologna, chicken and veal parmesan, and greens and beans. The fresh pasta maker allows them to offer a variety of gourmet pastas with sauces to match, while diners can choose from a host of unique pizza offerings. There is an expanded wine list with a number of new Italian varieties, along with more specialty cocktails.
“The beverage program has really been elevated,” Allison noted.
Change is hard, the third-generation operators admit, adding that some patrons are finding them difficult to absorb given the restaurant’s long history.
“I think it fits where the community is headed,” Allison said.
“It’s hard to change,” Sarah added.
“I think some people were expecting (after the reopening) to come back to (the former) Torrey Park,” Alex said.
Eric emphasized that there may be menu and decor changes, but the vibe is the same.
“It still has a casual feel,” he said. “Don’t be fooled by the wine glasses on the table.”
Ryan Pratt is the head chef and has worked for the Legotts for most of 17 years.
“He’s passionate in the kitchen,” Alex said.
The four said they’re honored to keep the long Legott legacy alive in Geneva. However, Alex said their parents never pressured them to take over the business.
“It was always clear to us that we could do something else,” Eric added.
While the hours are long and the work hard, they all believe they’re doing what they should be with their lives.
“You have to live and sleep this,” Alex said, adding that they do their best to have some work-life balance.
Despite the occasional disagreements that arise with running a party house and two restaurants, Alex, Sarah, Eric and Allison say they love working together — and playing as well. They vacation together.
Patriarch Bill’s slogan was “Meet me at Torrey Park.” Alex said the new slogan is “The Best Restaurants are hard to find.”
They hope their longtime patrons — and new ones — find Torrey Park Restaurant.
“We are going in the right direction,” Sarah said.