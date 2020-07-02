CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health recently named Dr. David E. Baum its new medical director of Urgent Care.
It is an expanded role within Thompson for Baum, a Honeoye Falls resident who has served as the health system’s senior vice president for Medical Services since 2014 and also is its chief medical officer.
Thompson has urgent care locations in Canandaigua, Farmington and Newark. In his new role, overseeing the three sites, Baum replaces longtime medical director of Urgent Care, Dr. David R. Carlson. Carlson, who remains the medical director of Occupational Medicine for the health system, is credited with overseeing the creation and expansion of the three urgent care centers.
“Thompson Health is excited to have Dr. Baum expand his responsibilities within our leadership team. In this ever-changing healthcare environment, we are confident that his commitment to providing excellent health care to our community will build on the strong foundation set in place by Dr. Carlson and his team, providing a satisfying patient experience at our urgent care sites,” said Thompson Health Executive Vice President/COO Kurt Koczent.
A graduate of Albany Medical College, Baum first joined Thompson Health in the late 1980s as an attending physician in the Emergency Department. After completing his juris doctorate at Cornell Law School, he returned to Thompson’s E.D. in 1998. In addition to his administrative roles within the health system, he remains an attending physician in the E.D.