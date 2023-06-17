FAYETTE — Three Brothers celebrates the return of Bagg Dare Wine Co. this weekend.
Bagg Dare burned to the ground in a wind-aided fire in December 2021, but less than a year later, was rebuilt and open once again as one of three wineries on the Three Brothers property.
To celebrate the return of the Louisiana bayou-style tasting room, Three Brothers is hosting a carnival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
“We’re grateful to end this chapter of our lives,” said Erica Paolicelli, president of Three Brothers Wineries and Estates and War Horse Brewing Co. “The fire and the rebuild that followed were our focus for the last 18 months and consequently put a few other planned projects on the back burner. We’re proud of the new Bagg Dare tasting room and looking forward to celebrating with everyone this weekend.”
The weekend includes live music, food trucks, carnival games, walkabout circus performances/entertainment by CirqOvation, live painting, axe throwing, and tarot card readings.
The live music schedule on the Bagg Dare Bandstand:
• Saturday, Ende Brothers, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; The Conklin Brothers, 3 to 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Nate Michaels, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Sim Redmond Band, 1 to 4 p.m.
The food truck schedule features 546 Chicken and FLX BBQ on Saturday, and Big D’s, FLX BBQ, and Kenna’s Empanadas on Sunday.
Carnival admission is $25, while tasting passes can be purchased at a discounted price. Ticket proceeds are being donated to the Fayette Fire Department.
For more about the Bagg Dare Carnival, go to 3brotherswinery.com/events.