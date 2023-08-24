FAYETTE — Three Brothers Wineries & Estates’ production team set out a while back to make a new-world, fortified apple cider.
The process started as most ciders do: Apples were crushed and pressed into stainless steel tanks. Then it went rogue.
Part of the blending process involved freezing the unfermented juice and thawing out the same juice producing a sweet cider. An additional part of the process involved fermentation of the cider and then the distillation to produce apple brandy. The sweet cider and the apple brandy were blended to make the finished cider, which was aged in bourbon barrels then bottled and labeled Hooch & Holler.
Part of Three Brothers’ Bagg Dare lineup (a Louisiana Bayou-themed tasting room on the estate), Hooch & Holler is amplifying taste buds. First, tasters are hit with cinnamon, baking spice, and cardamon, then a rich flavor of sweet apples. Bright acid warms the mouth, followed by a smooth finish.
“Its warm amber color and inviting aroma will draw you in, but beware — this brew has a spooky secret,” says the bottle’s back label. “ … This brew is perfect for those chilly autumn nights when the veil between worlds is at its thinnest.”
Hooch & Holler was made with apples sourced from Red Jacket Orchards and brandy distilled at Finger Lakes Distilling.
Look for Hooch & Holler in the Three Brothers’ tasting room and online store https://www.3brotherswinery.com/hooch-and-holler.