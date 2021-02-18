GENEVA — Three Brothers Wineries & Estates, which produces 20,000 to 25,000 cases of wine annually, has completed onboarding with Ekos and is now using the business management software to track wine production, manage inventory, create sales orders, and understand key metrics like COGS to help grow the business.
The winery’s sister company, War Horse Brewing, which makes beer and cider, has been using Ekos since 2017.
“We were already using Ekos on the cider and beer side, but we needed a better cloud-based management system to track wine production from the crush pad to bottling,” explained Justin Paolicelli, co-owner and production manager at Three Brothers Wineries & Estates. “With Ekos, everyone has a bird’s-eye view of production so the entire team is more connected, which inevitably leads to efficiencies that help grow the business.”
With Ekos, wineries can digitally manage all cellar operations, helping teams to stay on schedule with production and communicate changes as needed. Ekos also has inventory management capabilities that track inventory from raw materials to case goods. Users benefit from the ability to set inventory reorder points, ensuring that production teams never over-order or run out of key ingredients that may interrupt production.
In addition to production and inventory management, Three Brothers Wineries & Estates leverages sales capabilities in Ekos that help to streamline its distribution process.
“We self-distribute, so being able to link all of our products to an easy-to-use platform that allows our sales team to create sales orders from anywhere, based on available inventory, just makes sense,” Paolicelli said. “Our team has also benefited from having all products — wine, beer and cider — in a single instance, so it is easy to generate an invoice.”
“We’ve seen a growing trend in craft beverage businesses expanding the products they make across a number of verticals,” noted Josh McKinney, CEO of Ekos. “We want to help our customers embrace this trend by providing a software solution that can help businesses manage production of wine, beer, cider, seltzer, and more — all in a single, connected system.”
To learn more about Ekos and its winery management software, visit goekos.com/wineries.