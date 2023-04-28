LYONS — The ad posted on the front door of Herman Brothers says it all: “Well we just got old!”
Age, coupled with no one in the next generation interested in assuming the business, means a mainstay of downtown Lyons is selling off its inventory and closing.
Gene Herman, 70, sat at a counter recently, surrounded by washers and dryers, with stoves and refrigerators in the room to his right and recliners and chairs in the showroom to his left.
Herman’s father, Dewey, and uncle, Walter, started Herman Brothers in 1945 after serving in World War II. They first launched an appliance repair business on Canal Street, across the street from the business’ current Geneva Street home, which they moved into in the early 1950s — expanding into sales as well at that time.
Gene Herman was deeply involved in the family business from a young age, putting in the hours even before he was added to the payroll as a Newark High School 14-year-old. He’s done it all, from working in the warehouse unloading furniture, to making delivery runs, to servicing appliances, to serving as the building handyman.
Herman was studying liberal arts at Monroe Community College and eyeing continuing his education at Syracuse University — with an interest in law school — when, in 1973 or ’74, his father and uncle approached him about going into business with them so they eventually could retire.
“I took all summer to decide, and I decided, ‘I think I’ll give it a whirl,’” recalled Herman, who by age 30 was manager of the store, and by 35 president of the company.
After a lifetime in the furniture business, Herman is ready for his turn at retirement. So too are two of his longtime employees: sales manager Bill “Woody” Woodward, who has been with Herman Brothers for 25 years, and serviceman Mike Jones, who’s been there 35 years.
Herman Brothers started as a service/repair shop. Herman said that commitment to service has continued to set the appliance/furniture store apart from its big-box competitors.
“We did not give customers 1-800 numbers,” he said. “We took care of it.”
Plus, selling the necessities of modern life has helped keep business steady.
“People still need a refrigerator, let’s face it,” Herman joked.
At its peak, the store had about 15 employees; now, it’s down to six. Herman recalls a time when the place was so busy it had three crews working at Sampson Naval Base in Romulus.
In addition to its service niche, Herman attributes the business’ longevity to hard work and “survivalist” instincts through tough times such as recessions and the pandemic. He belongs to several buying groups for access to competitive pricing and has had the autonomy to choose the products he has confidence in selling.
Herman Brothers has carried every major American-made brand of appliance (i.e. Maytag, Amana and GE); Herman said he’s shied away from LG and Samsung because of quality and parts issues. The main furniture brands the store has stocked are La-Z-Boy, Jackson, Catnapper, Ashley, and Mega Motion, plus Sealy and Tempur-pedic mattresses.
The main building’s three floors are organized with bedroom furniture in the basement, upholstery and appliances on the main floor, and dining/dinette furniture on the upstairs level. Herman also owns two other buildings to the north and east of the main Geneva Street store for warehouse and mattress space.
The store’s customer base is centered in Wayne, Ontario and Seneca counties. Its closing is the second in Wayne County in five years; Barbara Jean’s Furniture in North Rose went out of business in 2019.
For years, Herman Brothers has been the elder statesman of furniture and household sales and has seen other businesses come and go. Herman has kept track and said 75 similar-type stores have closed in the Finger Lakes since his father and uncle started out in 1945.
For a period of about 20 years, Herman Brothers also had a side business selling motorcycles, snowmobiles, and lawn and garden equipment, but when he took over he didn’t want to oversee both and chose to focus on furniture/appliance sales.
Weathering Covid-19
Some of Herman’s bigger customers have included area group homes and fruit farmers; he’s supplied their workers’ housing with appliances and mattresses. During the pandemic, this business remained open and, because of its large inventory, weathered difficult supply issues better than most.
“We had a ton of stuff, and luckily we did,” Herman said, although that was not the case for freezers: He kept a waiting list of at one time 80 people who wanted one, calling a few each week as the product dribbled in.
Covid-19 also changed prices drastically, said Herman, noting furniture and appliance pricing was basically about the same for 25 years — with only minor fluctuations — but now prices have risen tremendously. A freezer that used to retail for $199 is now $100 more.
Although Herman announced the store’s closing about a month ago, when the doors are shuttered for good remains anyone’s guess.
“I’ve kept a huge amount of product in stock, so it’s a matter of liquidating it all, and I can’t tell you when it’s going to happen,” he said, joking that “when I get down to one recliner, I’ll call you. It will be a hell of a deal for you.”
Store traffic has been steady since the announcement, and Herman said customers won’t find prices elsewhere any cheaper. But, despite the deals, many have expressed dismay.
“They’re sad,” Herman said. “I would guess everybody in the village has bought from me at one time or another. In fact, we’ve had people argue with us. ‘You can’t close.’ ... They’ve depended on me and my family for taking care of their (furniture and appliance) needs for many, many years.”
Lyons Supervisor Jim Brady said almost every piece of furniture in his home, aside from the antiques, came from Herman Brothers.
“It’s a long existing business in the town and it’s very well run, especially in this business climate,” said Brady, who wished Herman “all the luck in the world; I don’t know what the plans are for the building, but hopefully we’ll get another vendor in there of some sort.”
Herman’s retirement plans are uncharted. He plans on hip surgery and “after I recover from that, I’ll see how I feel.” He owns an Adirondack cottage and may spend more time there.
Among the greatest gifts of running his own business for so many years — in addition to serving his hometown community — has been the friendships he’s forged with fellow store owners across the country, some of whom he’s in contact with daily. He’s also grateful to the employees who’ve helped Herman Brothers survive and thrive over two generations.
“I’ve been fortunate to have great employees,” Herman said, although he pointed out that finding good, loyal employees is much harder today. “That’s the key to any business as far as I’m concerned.”
That help has made for a satisfying career.
“I know I’ve talked to hundreds of people who complain about going to work,” Herman said. “I’ve never had that problem. I’ve always been ready to go to work every day of my life, I guess.”