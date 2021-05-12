GENEVA — The long-discussed redevelopment of the Geneva American Legion property at 1115 Lochland Road is edging closer to reality after a number of fits and starts.
Pine Ridge Construction Management of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is proposing to build a multi-use development of townhomes, a hotel and a restaurant with a craft brewery on the 12.9-acre property, according to a project description provided to the city by the company.
Jerry Lariviere, Pine Ridge president, expressed his enthusiasm for the project.
“This is an amazing property in what we believe is a truly beautiful city,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “The potential for this project is really exciting, and we hope to continue to work diligently with the city, county and our partners to bring this to fruition.”
As part of redeveloping the site, the company is asking that the property be rezoned to lakefront district planned unit development. The property is currently zoned agricultural-residential, and the area is eyed for changes — including higher-density housing and hospitality uses — under a city-wide zoning project that has yet to be completed.
Neal Braman, the city’s development services manager, said the company is purchasing the lakefront parcel from the American Legion and the rezoning is likely a contingency to complete the sale.
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” said Braman, who noted that the Ontario County Planning Board gets its first look at the project Wednesday evening.
Braman said it appears the developers’ first stop in the city will be City Council, with a possible presentation in June. Council would need to rezone the property, he noted.
The developers are proposing to build 57 townhouse in the middle of the property, “punctuated by indigenous greenspaces and family-oriented amenities like terraces and fire pits.”
The development’s commercial components will be on the west side of the property, featuring a 125-room, full-service hotel and a 10,000-square-foot restaurant, according to the project description.
The restaurant will feature a “fine regional craft brewery” as well, the developers say.
Braman said the current city-wide rezoning project should have no bearing on the development.
He said the mixed-use/hospitality zoning proposed for that area of Lochland Road is “very close” to the city’s lakefront zoning, which is what Lake Tunnel Solar Village on Elizabeth Blackwell Street downtown falls under.
Braman said the current Legion home and the popular pool will be removed to make way for the project, which is expected to take time to develop.
He imagines the developers would like to have all their approvals by summer but would make no predictions.
“This is a complicated project,” he said.
When a potential buyer backed out for financial reasons earlier this year, Legion members opted to take the property off the market and focus on making upgrades to the building and property.
However, a second developer emerged not much after they announced they were keeping the property, and City Manager Gerling and Braman began working with that developer — now revealed to be Pine Ridge — to develop a rezoning application.
Pine Ridge is developing the property as Lakefront Development Group, LLC. The company’s website indicates involvement with projects that include retail, sports arenas, hospitality, food and beverage and more across the nation.