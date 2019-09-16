CORNING — Democrat Tracy Mitrano made it clear just weeks after losing to Republican Tom Reed in November of last year that she would run for the 23rd Congressional District House seat again.
This past week, she made it official.
Mitrano, of Milo, Yates County, officially launched her second bid at an event in Corning Thursday night. It was hosted by Corning City Democrats and the Mitrano campaign.
The next congressional election is November 2020.
“(Politicians) who used to represent the center of American politics have become puppets to big moneyed corporate interests,” Mitrano said in a press release issued Friday. “In their pursuit of profit they do not care about our environment, all-consuming debt, separating children from their parents at the border, polluting the beautiful resources of our planet, predatory interest rates, failing infrastructure, the farmers in this district under water, literally and figuratively, the onerous tax burden on the middle class or the working poor who can’t make ends meet.”
Mitrano also pointed to “a cynical and corrupt president” and members of Congress who “enable his chaotic administration.”
“This great country was founded against tyranny, a half-looped king and greedy Parliament that did not care about its colonialists,” she continued. “It was never meant to be ruled by a small group of rich and powerful people.”
Steuben County dairy farmer Tony Marco, who said he is a former Reed supporter, spoke on Mitrano’s behalf.
“She cares about me — me, a person with no significant economic or social status … who is not even a Democrat and could not vote for her in the primary,” Marco said.
Marco said that proved Mitrano “cares about all of the people she will represent, no matter what their political beliefs are.”
Steuben County legislator Steve Maio also spoke in support of Mitrano as “somebody who’s not going to have to check with somebody else to find out what’s right and what’s wrong to do. Not what Mitch McConnell thinks is right. Not what Donald Trump thinks is right. What Tracy Mitrano thinks is right and that is going to be driven by what’s in the best interests of the people of this district.”
Other speakers included Rick Gallant, a teacher and board member of the New York State United Teachers who was a Democratic candidate in 2018.
Mitrano’s campaign said there is plenty of common ground that affects all residents of the 23rd District, regardless of party affiliation.
“No matter our circumstances or backgrounds, we are far more alike than we are different,” she said. “We all want the same things: to be safe from foreign and domestic threats, to have freedom with responsibility, the opportunity to thrive, to care for our families, to contribute to our communities.”
Mitrano can expect to have at least one challenger in next year’s primary. Scott Noren, an oral surgeon from Ithaca, has announced his bid for the Democratic spot on next November’s ballot.
Casey McDonald, a Romulus resident, has announced he will oppose Reed, the Corning incumbent, in a Republican primary next year.