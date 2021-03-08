NEWARK — A new Tradition has come to Wayne County. That being Tradition Ford.
In late January, the Tradition Automotive Group purchased Concord Ford, which has operated for decades in Wayne County. The purchase marks the third dealership in the region for Tradition, operated by brothers Dario and Makis Hodge.
The sale came, sadly, after the death of one of the owners of Concord, Rick Familo, who died at age 76 in 2019.
“We had heard that Rick passed away and we just inquired,” said Dario Hodge, who said negotiations for the dealership’s sale started in 2019 but slowed down in 2020 when COVID-19 hit.
But on Jan. 28, the sale was completed, and a Tradition sign now sits on the dealership.
“We’re always looking to expand,” said Hodge, noting that Tradition is part of the larger EH Automotive Group, which has multiple dealerships in the Southeast, including several in Georgia.
Hodge said Tradition Ford is the company’s first Ford dealership, and that the automaker has great products.
Tradition operates a Chevy, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealership just to the east of Concord on Route 31.
Joel Haley, finance and sales manager at the Tradition Chevrolet Buick dealership in Geneva, has moved to the Ford dealership to manage sales, said Hodge, adding he and brother Makis will be the dealership managers.
He said he’s fortunate that Rick Familo’s wife, Linda, is staying on, as are all the other former Concord Ford employees.
Hodge said the small Ford dealership has had some “minor upgrades” since Tradition took over, including painting, carpet and bathrooms.
A far larger renovation is likely down the line, said Hodge, one that could include a new front-end showroom.
“Some type of remodel will happen,” said Hodge. “The building hasn’t been touched in 30 to 40 years.”
He acknowledges that the dealership is limited by its topography. The dealership is built into a hill.
“We would love to create more space,” he said. “We have some ideas.”
Hodge thinks customers will like what they see at their new Ford dealership.
“For everybody who has dealt with the Tradition stores in Newark and Geneva, expect that same experience,” he said.
Hodge is confident that they will be successful with their new acquisition, with plans for further expansion of the Tradition name in the region down the line.
“We’re doing very well for ourselves,” said Hodge. “We hope that we won’t stall at three. We’re excited with the challenge. We’re just happy to be serving the community.”