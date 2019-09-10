Tributes to Ontario County winemaker John Brahm are being held around the county this week and beyond.
Brahm, co-founder and winemaker at Arbor Hill Grapery & Winery in South Bristol, died in March after an accident at his home in Naples. He was 76.
On Wednesday, he will be inducted into the Naples Central School Graduates of Distinction in a ceremony before the student body. His son-in-law, John French, will speak about Brahm and his family, describing Brahm’s life growing up in Naples where he eventually started and owned his own business.
On Thursday, Finger Lakes Visitors Connection, the county’s tourism agency, will join with South Bristol officials to dedicate the installation of a high-powered viewfinder at the County Road 12 Overlook at Carolobarb Park. The event begins at 11 a.m. and the public is welcome.
Also on Thursday, the Finger Lakes Community College Foundation’s first John H. Brahm III Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a student enrolled in FLCC’s viticulture and wine technology program on a full-time basis.
On Saturday, the annual Highlander Cycle Tour will be held at Bristol Mountain, and Brahm’s memory is noted on the special labeled wine and juice handed out to each participant. He and his brother Roger were instrumental in growing the cycle tour, which raises money to support Mercy Flight Central.
At the annual Grape Festival, Sept. 21-22 in Naples, he will be honored by the Naples Rotary Club by having his name, along with that of Tim Moore, on the Craft Beverage Garden. Brahm was instrumental in securing the license for that part of the festival.
On Oct. 5 at Randall-Standish Vineyards in Canandaigua, “Grape Fun Day,” which includes wine tastings, food, live music, grape stomping, face painting, pumpkin painting and grape juice tasting, all proceeds will go to an FLCC viticulture program scholarship fund in Brahm’s memory. He and his brother Tom started Randall-Standish Vineyards in the 1970s.
In May, the Visitors Connection announced the John H. Brahm III Legacy Award to honor his “legacy of leadership” as an entrepreneur, mentor and “tireless promoter of the Finger Lakes wine and tourism industry.” Brahm was the first recipient, and the Visitors Connection said the award, in the future, will go “to honor someone with the same qualities of John.”