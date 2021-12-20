NEWARK — Ultralife Corp. said it has purchased a Canadian battery maker that will help the Newark-based company expand into new markets.
The company, with headquarters and manufacturing operations at Silver Hill Technology Park, said it purchased Excell Battery Group for $23.5 million in cash.
Based in Canada, and with U.S. operations, Ultralife said Excell “is a leading independent designer and manufacturer of high-performance smart battery systems, battery packs and monitoring systems to customer specifications.”
The company said Excell serves a variety of industrial markets, including downhole drilling, manufacturers of industrial and medical devices, automated meter reading and mining, marine and “other mission critical applications which demand uncompromised safety, service, reliability and quality.”
For the 12-month period ending Nov. 30, Excell generated revenues of $21.2 million.
“Acquisitions have been and remain an important component of our strategy to diversify commercial revenue and expand the end markets we serve,” said Michael Popielec, Ultralife’s president and chief executive officer. “With this transaction, we are advancing that strategy while adhering to our disciplined approach.”
Popielec said Excell offers growth potential for Ultralife’s Battery & Energy Products business, as well as expansion into new markets.
“Excell possesses experienced technical resources which we plan to utilize in progressing our global new product initiatives while adding a complementary line of highly engineered products that are costly to switch out,” Popielec said. “Finally, with an organizational culture and business model similar to our own, we look forward to a seamless integration process and welcome the Excell team to Ultralife.”
Ian Kane, president and chief executive officer of Excell Battery Group, said the two companies are a good fit.
“Excell Battery is well known among its long-standing customer base for its innovative team, exceptional customer service and quality battery solutions,” he said. “In joining Ultralife Corporation, we can both provide our existing customers with a wider range of services and improved resiliency for their supply chains. We are thrilled to have found a partner that shares our operating philosophy and commitment to customer collaboration.”
Ultralife’s business segments include Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia.