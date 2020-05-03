NEWARK — While many of the nation’s businesses are suffering during the COVID-19 outbreak, a Newark company supplying products needed for the medical equipment used to treat patients with the disease is reporting strong earnings.
Ultralife Corp. is reporting operating income of $1.5 million on revenue of $25.8 million for the first quarter ended March 31, compared to operating income of $500,000 on revenue of $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2019.
Michael Popielec, president and chief executive officer of Ultralife, said the operating profit of $1.5 million reflects a 171 percent rise over last year on a 37 percent increase in revenue. Those strong numbers were achieved while contending with COVID-19 impacts, including a month-long shutdown in China and supply chain disruptions.
“As an essential supplier, while ensuring the health and safety of our employees by implementing the protocols established by state and federal public health officials, we are striving to ensure an uninterrupted flow of our mission-critical products serving medical device, first responder, public safety, energy and national security customers,” Popielec said. “We are also investing approximately $1 million in the second quarter for additional test equipment to meet the increased demand for our power supplies for ventilators, respirators and infusion pumps.”
The solid first-quarter results include the addition of Southwest Electronic Energy Corp. and higher Communications Systems sales.
Overall, Ultralife said sales increased 47.9 percent, while government/defense sales increased 24.1 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
Battery & Energy Products revenues were $20.8 million, compared to $16 million last year, primarily reflecting the SWE acquisition.
Communications Systems sales grew 75.2 percent to $5.1 million, compared to $2.9 million for the same period last year. That number reflects shipments of vehicle amplifier-adaptor systems to support the U.S. Army’s Network Modernization initiatives, the company explained.