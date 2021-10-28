NEWARK — Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ: ULBI) has been awarded a purchase order valued at approximately $4.2 million to supply its vehicle amplifier-adaptors to Thales Defense & Security Inc., a company involved in the development, manufacture, and support of combat-proven, software-defined radio equipment for the U.S. Army’s Leader Radio program.
Shipments are expected to commence in 2022.
The Army’s decision to go into full rate production of the Leader Radio after operational tests and evaluations provides soldiers with radio network capabilities available for enhanced situational awareness. The two-channel, software-defined radio provides both data and voice communications via multiple wave forms, allowing the soldier to utilize one radio instead of the two currently required for voice and data. Ultralife’s VAA platform provides the soldier with an enhanced range of digital voice and data communications and operational flexibility.