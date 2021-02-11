NEWARK — Ultralife Corp. reported operating income of $1.2 million on revenue of $29 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to operating income of $2.5 million on revenue of $31 million for the same period in 2019.
During 2020, Ultralife reduced the debt related to its May 2019 acquisition of Southwest Electronic Energy Corp. by $15.8 million, or 91.5%, to $1.5 million as of Dec. 31, while increasing its year-end cash on hand by $3.2 million, or 43.9%, to $10.7 million.
“Fourth-quarter operating results were in line with our internal expectations and reflect the continuing negative economic impact of the global pandemic, including oil and gas market sluggishness,” Ultralife President and CEO Michael Popielec said. “Battery & Energy Products medical sales were up 94% and government/defense sales were up 19%, yet these were offset by reductions in oil and gas and communications systems sales. During the quarter, we also recognized a $1.6 million gain upon resolution of Ultralife’s claim in a class action lawsuit.
“Notwithstanding the unprecedented challenges we faced during 2020, results for the year demonstrate the resiliency of our business model, the efficacy of our end-market diversification strategy and the strength of our balance sheet,” Popielec continued. “We grew total year sales to the highest level in nine years, sustained profitability, generated operating cash flow and repaid nearly all of the SWE acquisition-related debt. While the outlook for demand in our end markets is less visible than we would like, we will remain focused on what we can control: organic growth initiatives, including completing transformational new product development projects and investments in strategic capital expenditure, and synergistic acquisitions.”Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 6.6% from the same period in 2019. A 25.7% increase in core battery sales across diversified end markets was offset by lower oil and gas market and communications systems sales.
Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $7.4 million, or 25.4% of revenue, compared to $9.4 million, or 30.2% of revenue, for the same quarter in 2019.
Operating expenses were $6.1 million as compared to $6.9 million in 2019, a reduction of 10.9%.
Operating income was down more than 50% from the $2.5 million of 2019.
Net income was $2.1 million, or 13 cents per diluted share on a GAAP basis using the U.S. statutory tax rate, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or 10 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EPS was 17 cents on a diluted basis for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 13 cents in 2019 period.