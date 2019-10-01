NEWARK — Officials at Ultralife Corp. say the company has received a $14.4 million contract from the U.S. Government’s Defense Logistics Agency for its lithium manganese dioxide, non-rechargeable batteries.
The batteries are used in a number of military applications — from detectors to imaging.
A release from the Newark-based company said the award “consists of a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods. The amounts and timing of deliveries under this contract are at the discretion of the DLA.”
Michael Popielec, president and chief executive officer, said the company is “pleased that DLA has selected Ultralife once again. Ultralife is a long-standing supplier to the U.S. military, and our BA-5368 battery is recognized for its long life, high energy density and proven safety, performance and reliability across a wide temperature range.”
Ultralife offers products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems for government, defense and commercial customers across the globe.