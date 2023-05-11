NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Uniguest, a global leader in digital engagement technology to multiple end markets, has acquired Eversound, a technology and content provider specializing in creating engagement for senior living communities to improve quality of life for residents.
Founded in 2015 out of Cornell University’s eLab business accelerator, Boston-based Eversound now helps tens of thousands of older adults in more than 1,000 communities live more socially connected lives. Eversound technology is known to reduce social isolation, slow cognitive decline, and break down barriers common in a senior living environment.
Eversound was created by Geneva High School graduates Jake Reisch and Matt Reiners.
Its membership program provides advanced wireless headphones to increase accessibility for residents of varying levels of hearing loss, and access to a curated library of interactive content programs designed for seniors. The wireless headphone technology connects to the community’s audiovisual system and enables residents to experience immersive programming on a day-to-day basis throughout the community.
Uniguest Chief Executive Officer Matt Goche is looking forward to welcoming Eversound’s team and customers into the Uniguest family.
“The senior living industry has unique technology and digital engagement needs,” Goche said “We work to meet those needs through our Touchtown and Sagely products, and we view the Eversound addition as the next evolution of providing the best tech to keep the senior community active and engaged.”