CANANDAIGUA — United Way of Ontario County is moving its operations to the Chamber of Commerce building in the heart of downtown Canandaigua.
The two groups will begin sharing the downtown space before the end of January, motivated by their respective missions which address the current and emerging needs of individuals and businesses in the region.
Chamber President Ethan Fogg noted that 113 S. Main St. was converted to office space in the early 1990s “when it took more people to run a business like ours. Today’s lean and highly productive business model requires fewer staff, freeing up space for new opportunities — new collaborations.”
“United Way has been a longtime Canandaigua Chamber partner, and we are excited for this move,” United Way of Ontario County Executive Director Kari Buch said. “This will advance our shared work of helping local organizations, engage employees and give back to our incredible community.”
“We’re in this together,” Fogg added. “(United Way’s) work is a logical complement to our efforts to engage and attract businesses, cultivate workers and investors and create a dynamic and inclusive culture that’s inspiring to travelers and residents alike.”