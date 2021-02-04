NEWARK — Upstate Refractory Services has been recognized as the January 2021 Business of the Month by the Greater Newark Chamber of Commerce.
The business at 100 Erie Blvd. supports the heat process industry throughout the Northeast and beyond.
URS was established in 2002 in Newark. It has grown to include locations in Syracuse and Albany.
URS specializes in precast refractory shapes; refractory ceramic fiber; boiler and crematory parts and service; custom industrial furnace design, install, repair, and upgrades; refractory material sales; installation services; and emergency repairs.
Owners Dave and Diane Wetmore grew up in the area and felt it was important to have their business stay here. For the past 19 years, they have not only been able to employ skilled laborers locally, but support other local businesses by maintaining a presence in Newark.
The Wetmores’ children are active in the business: Jason is the sales and marketing manager, Bryan is the operations manager, and Krista Nolan is the human resources manager. All work together to help the business succeed.
“We are proud to be a part of Newark and honored to be named the January business of the month,” Nolan said. “We appreciate our local customers and look for opportunities to serve our community.”
For more information and to keep up with projects, visit Upstate Refractory Systems’ website at: www.upstaterefractory.com.