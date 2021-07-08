GENEVA — The Valu Home Center in Geneva has been a go-to stop for local do-it-yourselfers for 25 years, but those days are coming to an end.
The Buffalo-based, privately-owned home improvement retailer is closing its Geneva store in Town and Country Plaza, with a liquidation sale at 8 a.m. Friday, July 9.
Company spokesman Doug Wasiura said the Geneva store will close at 5 p.m. Thursday and begin preparations for the liquidation.
It is one of three underperforming Valu Home Center stores closing, the company said Wednesday. The other two are in Hornell and Springville.
“The decision to close these locations was not made lightly,” said Michael Ervolina Jr., president and CEO for Valu Home Centers. “We have operated these stores for many years and have become part of those communities. It was important to make this decision in order to keep our business healthy well into the future.”
The company said employees of the stores have been informed of the closings and have been offered jobs at other locations.
“We are offering all of our team members positions at other stores, but I cannot tell you how many will take us up on that yet until we are officially closed,” said Wasiura.
The closest stores to Geneva are in Syracuse. The company has 38 stores in New York — with a large number in the Buffalo metro area — and more in northeast Pennsylvania.
“We have an amazing team at each of these locations, and we want to ensure that they have the opportunity to continue as part of the Valu family,” Ervolina said.
The company cited the movement by consumers from brick-and-mortar shopping to online, which was hastened under COVID-19.
“Our company has seen a steady increase in online sales over the past few years, and this trend accelerated this past year,” Ervolina. “Online sales have increased exponentially year-over-year and are becoming a larger part of sales across our chain. As we improve the online experience and increase the number of available products, we are able to provide better service to customers in markets where we have stores and even where we don’t have a retail location.”
The company said it has not determined the final closing dates for Geneva and the other two stores closing.