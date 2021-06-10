FAYETTE — Ventosa Vineyards has installed technology throughout its facility that claims to filter the air and kill COVID-19 with a 99.9% rate of effectiveness.
Along with Ventosa’s high ceilings, outdoor seating, sanitizer stands throughout the building, extra social distancing featuring tables spaced 12 feet apart, the new ionization system has given the business another tool toward providing a sanitary environment.
This technology, which was created by Atmos Air Solutions, attacks odors, mold, volatile organic compounds, bacteria, allergens, and dust, in addition to COVID.