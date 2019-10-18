VICTOR — A Victor company that manufactures precision optics and technical ceramic components is celebrating its opening this week.
Although Vertex Optics opened its 8,500-square-foot facility at 90 Victor Heights Parkway in January, its grand opening was celebrated Wednesday with an “Optoberfest” event for members of the optics community, a big industry in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region.
The Optoberfest coincided with Optifab (Oct. 14-17), the largest optical manufacturing conference in North America, held at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. Vertex is exhibiting at Optifab.
Vertex Optics specializes in the manufacture of challenging optical components that can be made from brittle materials such as glass, crystals and ceramics.
Company officials said they “embrace prototype projects and, when needed, collaborate with optical designers at the very beginning of the design process.”
Vertex noted that it has an in-house machine shop that “allows their team to build the tools needed for optical fabrication projects, speeding up turnaround times for their customers.”
Vertex founders Jayson Tierson and Joseph Serio have a combined 45 years of experience in the optics industry. As the president of the company, Tierson said he is focused on innovation to deliver on increasingly challenging product requirements.
“We’re thrilled to bring our unique manufacturing capabilities to the market,” said Tierso.
Keeping local expertise within the Rochester community also is a focus for Tierson and Serio as they grow this new company, Vertex said.