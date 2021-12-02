NEWARK — Victim Resource Center of the Finger Lakes, a local domestic and sexual violence service agency, has announced that it has moved and changed its name to Survivor Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes.
Both changes represent a growth in the agency toward improved services for the community.
The center was prompted to change their name to more accurately reflect the nature of their services and clients. In recent years, there has been a shift in the field to use language that highlights the resiliency of survivors, as well as honors the importance of putting power and control back in the hands of those it has been taken from. The name change aims to reflect the organization’s commitment to a survivor-driven and survivor-led approach to advocacy and support.
The center has been offering services to those affected by domestic and intimate partner violence, sexual assault, child abuse, human trafficking, and stalking in the community for more than 37 years.
The move from the former location will provide improved work space for advocates and offer more room and anonymity for clients seeking services.
New offices are located at 513 West Union St., Suite 102 in the Cannery Row complex in Newark.