VICTOR — In order to meet increased usage and demand, the Victor Farmington Library has proposed the construction of a new library at 160 School St.
The library is working with architects and engineers to determine the cost of the project, which residents would vote on in May 2022. If approved, the existing library at 15 W. Main St. would be sold.
Initially, the library hoped to add on to its existing building, but it could not be done structurally, board President James Myers said. The board looked at several different sites before settling on School Street.
Built to serve 14,800 people in 1996, the Victor Farmington Library has strained to meet the needs of nearly twice that many residents now. The library now serves between 400-500 patrons a day, and studies have shown that the Victor and Farmington communities will grow by 25% in the next 10 years.
Over the coming year, the library will work with architects and other professionals to develop a conceptual design for the building, and to estimate project costs. The library will seek donations and grants to defray these costs.
A 2019 community survey showed that 82% of the community wants a larger library. Plans for the new library will add features like those enjoyed in neighboring libraries, including a separate, larger children’s area to minimize noise, a café, and additional meeting spaces.
When plans are competed — and prior to the May 2022 vote — the library will hold public information sessions to present the design and gather input. A successful vote will allow the library to break ground in 2023 and open the doors to the public in 2024.