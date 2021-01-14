NEWARK — This Wayne County village has a new clerk/treasurer.
Valerie Quade began her new role following a successful run as an accounting manager at Finger Lakes Health. She has 18 years' experience in the field of accounting, and earned a master's degree in business administration from Western Governors University recently.
Quade and her husband, Josh, live on their family farm with their children, Owen, Jonathan, Evan and Rylie.
Valerie also serves as a foster care volunteer at Lollypop Farm and enjoys reading, traveling, and baking.
“I believe that Valerie has the skills necessary to be very successful," said retiring Newark Clerk/Treasurer Steve Murawski, who will leave his post May 4. "Her demeanor will enable her to address the issues she will be facing as the new leader of the office staff."
"Valerie’s first day of employment was Jan. 4," Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor said. "She dove right in and has already proven herself to be an asset to the village."