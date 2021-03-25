NEWARK — This Wayne County village has appointed Christine Abrams to be in charge of accounts payable and cemeteries.
She comes to Newark from the town of Rose, where she was the code enforcement officer.
Abrams, her husband Butch, and their daughter Hannah live in Rose, but she has connections to Newark. Prior to moving to Rose, she lived in Newark, and her parents resided at the Newark Manor Nursing Home for many years.
Abrams is a Jehovah’s witness and a longtime member of Newark’s Kingdom Hall. She said she has many close friends in Newark.
“Christine has been here a little over a week and has jumped right in,” temporary Village Clerk/Treasurer Valerie Quade said. “She is already proving to be an asset to the village office. I look forward to working with her.”
“We are pleased to welcome Christine to the village staff,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said. “She brings a variety of skills to the table and is learning the position quickly.”