NEWARK — The village of Newark is once again seeking $10 million in state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds.
Village officials have scheduled a public forum to discuss the application strategy on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the BOCES Complex, 131 Drumlin Court.
The Downtown Revitalization Initiative is entering its fifth round, and the village noted that it has been a finalist for the funding in two of the four previous rounds.
Historically, the village said New York’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative has identified one community from each of the state’s 10 economic development regions to receive $10 million in state investment. Funding can support public and private projects that will encourage vibrancy and economic activity in downtown districts.
The village said it has identified key elements of its redevelopment strategy and is seeking public input on downtown redevelopment. The forum will be in a drop-in format, where residents can come anytime between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. to offer input and insight into various areas of the strategy and discuss ideas with village officials.
Social distancing, health screening, contact tracing and mask protocols will be followed, the village noted.