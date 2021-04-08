NEWARK — This Wayne County village welcomed its newest employee March 29.
When a community member walks into the station lobby or calls for assistance during normal business hours, Alice Sharp, a senior clerk typist, will now represent the Newark Police Department.
Prior to accepting her new job, Sharp worked as a clerk in the Williamson Central School District for 15 years, in addition to being a clerk at the Williamson Public Library for the past five years.
“We have found the perfect person to represent the Village of Newark Police Department when the community is looking for assistance by phone or in person,” Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms said. “As the first person of contact, Alice’s enthusiasm and dedication for helping others will provide a positive experience for the community.”
Sharp lives in Williamson with her husband, Kevin, and children Jonah and Lindsey.