GENEVA — Two weeks before Election Day, War Horse Brewing Co., Three Brothers Wineries and Estates’ microbrewery, released a collaborative brew with Café 19.
The new offering: the Chai Whoopie Pie.
“Café 19 pays tribute to Seneca Falls’ rich history of women’s rights,” said Casey Galloway, Café 19’s general manager. “Chai Whoopie Pie celebrates the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. We’re proud to pay homage to those who dedicated their lives to making women’s voices heard.”
These sentiments are reflected in the label design’s depiction of historical moments. The latest brew is packaged in 16-ounce cans and sold as four packs on the War Horse/Three Brothers Wineries estate only, while supplies last.
The Three Brothers Wineries and Estates campus houses three wineries, a microbrewery and café within walking distance of each other. Established in 2007, Stony Lonesome Wine Cellars, Passion Feet Vineyards and Wine Barn, Bagg Dare Wine Company and War Horse Brewing Co. are open daily for socially distanced tastings.
For more information, visit www.3brotherswinery.com.