WATERLOO — The real-estate firm Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center at 3030 Sessler Drive.
The team of Andrew Merin, Andrew Schwartz, Brian Whitmer, David Bernhaut and Jordan Sobel represented the seller, a private entity. The identity of the buyer wasn’t revealed, either.
“The Lowe’s Home Improvement Center has experienced success at this location since its opening in 2009 and we are confident that will continue under new ownership,” Schwartz said.
The single-story, 139,410-square-foot retail outlet sits on more than 20 acres. It boasts three loading docks and 500 parking spaces.
The property has been leased to Lowe’s since 2009. There was no indication if that arrangement would change with new ownership.