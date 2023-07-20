FAYETTE — Watershed Brewing Co. has scheduled a grand opening at its 11,000-square-foot brewery and taproom for Saturday.
“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of this beautiful brewery in the heart of the Finger Lakes region,” said Ken Greenwood, co-owner of Watershed Brewing. “The team has been working hard on a few site improvements and making great beer since taking ownership in March, and we are ready to formally share the space with a larger audience.”
“We are excited to be part of the Geneva and Seneca Lake communities and to bring our passions for sustainability and for delivering a high-quality craft beer experience in the region,” added co-owner Lisa Greenwood. “We look forward to sharing our unique flavors and experience with the local community, the Finger Lakes region, and visitors to the area.”
Watershed’s brewery and taproom are in the space formerly occupied by Bottomless Brewing, a renovated dairy barn on 17 acres overlooking Seneca Lake.
The Greenwoods are planning more renovations and upgrades, building on their goal of creating a destination for patrons to enjoy craft beer in a unique setting.
The taproom is open seven days a week in the summer months, and will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.