PHELPS — The owners of the Waterside Wine Bar said progress is being made toward reopening the establishment, which was forced to close after a retaining wall connected to the building fell into Flint Creek on Christmas, taking a piece of the building’s foundation with it.
Meanwhile, a customer has started a GoFundMe page to help those owners pay expenses during its closure.
Don Miller, who operates the wine bar with his wife, JoEllen, said Tuesday that two structural engineers — one from the building owner’s insurance company — have inspected the building. He has heard nothing to indicate that a repair of the foundation is not possible.
Miller said the retaining wall that fell into the creek and took part of the foundation with it likely will need to be replaced as part of long-term repairs. It’s unclear who owns the wall, Miller said. Phelps Village Code Enforcement Officer Jim Murphy said he did not believe it was village property.
The Millers are hopeful that the establishment can reopen by closing off a northern portion of the building above the hole in the foundation. A local contractor, FLX Home Solutions, has closed off the basement with Tyvek wrap, but the foundation work remains.
Losing that portion of the wine bar would mean the potential loss of 30 diners, said Miller, but the most important thing is getting the place open again.
Power and gas to the building have been shut off. A gas line in the structure will need to be repaired at some point, but Miller said he might propose using propane until that can be done.
He’s hopeful a reopening could happen in “maybe a month, month and a half.”
Meanwhile, customer Elizabeth Moran of Ontario has organized an online fundraiser for the couple.
“JoEllen and Don are two very amazing people and are so deserving of our love and support,” Moran wrote on the GoFundMe page. “The Waterside Wine Bar is their dream and their livelihood. They have worked so hard to keep it open this year during the obstacles this pandemic has brought upon them only to have to close due to unforeseen tragedy.”
Miller said he’s appreciative of Moran’s efforts to help them.
“That was very, very heartwarming,” he said. “We would have never asked for someone to do a GoFundMe page for us.”
To make a contribution, go to https://bit.ly/392GT1Y.
As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $2,400 had been raised toward a $20,000 goal.
The money would help, Miller acknowledged.
“Our insurance does not cover any of our losses,” he said, adding they are heartened by the support of merchants not only in Phelps but also in Clifton Springs, since the Christmas day debacle.
Miller said they hope to use some of the money to keep their chef on the payroll.
Until he and his wife hear otherwise, the couple is moving ahead with reopening plans, he said.
Waterside Wine Bar opened in 2008 under original owner Al Deporter. The Millers took it over two years ago after visiting as customers. JoEllen left her job to operate it, while Miller is the assistant director of facilities in the Palmyra-Macedon school district.
The owner of the building is listed as Old Mill Enterprises of Canandaigua.