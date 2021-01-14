GENEVA — Wayne Bank has promoted Eric Heieck to vice president.
“Eric’s background in law enforcement and fraud expertise is an asset to our team, as our organization continues to grow,” Wayne Bank President and CEO Lewis Critelli said in a press release.
Heieck, who joined the organization in 2017 after retiring from the Geneva Police Department, serves as Wayne Bank’s fraud officer. He works out of the Bank of the Finger Lakes Administration Office in Geneva.
Heieck, who retired from GPD as a lieutenant, served in the Navy. He is a member of the Town of Geneva’s Economic Development Committee, a board member of the Geneva Education Foundation, and the treasurer and a board member of the Geneva Family YMCA. The owner of the Geneva Half Marathon, he lives in Geneva with his wife, Sarah, and their two children.