LYONS — The Wayne Economic Development Corporation is launching its fifth annual Kick Start Wayne County Pitch Competition, an initiative designed to foster entrepreneurship and support new local business development.
The competition offers aspiring business owners the chance to turn their innovative ideas into reality and kick start their new venture. The winners will be awarded cash prizes to KickStart their new businesses, with first place receiving $20,000.
The Kick Start Pitch Competition is open to all Wayne County residents who have a business less than three years old or are in the concept stage of developing a business in the county. To participate, individuals must submit an executive summary of their business plan and financial projections for the first three years.
SCORE, a nonprofit organization and resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, will host a series of free entrepreneurial workshops. These sessions will cover a wide range of crucial topics for starting and running a successful business. Applicants must attend one of the five workshops offered. These will be held every Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Macedon Library over a period of five weeks, beginning on July 26. If an applicant is unable to attend one of these classes in person, alternate arrangements may be available by request.
“Every year I have been impressed with the creative and innovative ideas entrepreneurs bring to the table through this event, and I am proud of the success we’ve seen through this initiative,” said Brian Pincelli, executive director of the WEDC. “With a proven history of empowering entrepreneurs, the Pitch Competition has witnessed remarkable achievements by previous winners including The Fairville Baker in 2022, Sodus Bay Outfitters in 2021, Agri-trak in 2020, and Load Alone in 2019.”
The deadline for applications is Friday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m.
To obtain additional information and access the registration form, interested individuals can visit the Wayne Economic Development Corporation website at www.WEDCny.com and navigate to the Annual Pitch Competition section. For direct inquiries, contact Katie Bronson at 315-946-5920 or email at KRBronson@co.wayne.ny.us.