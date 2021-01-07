Wayne County is accepting applications from landowners interested in including new parcels of viable agricultural land in the existing certified agricultural district.
The Wayne County Board of Supervisors established the annual Agricultural District Open Review Period from Jan. 1-31.
The New York State Agriculture and Markets Law allows land that is “predominately viable agricultural land” to be added to the Wayne County Agricultural District prior to the next scheduled review, which is in 2024. State-certified agricultural districts offer benefits to people with land that is used for farming. Agricultural districts are not related to municipal zoning.
Contact Wayne County Department of Economic Development & Planning representative Ora Rothfuss if you would like predominantly viable agricultural land added to an existing agricultural district. Enrollment applications will require the farm business name, property address, tax parcel identification number and general farm production information. Maps that show which properties are in the current Agricultural District and an application are available at https://web.co.wayne.ny.us/ by searching for “Agricultural District.”
For more information, call (315) 946-5919 or email wayneplanning@co.wayne.ny.us.