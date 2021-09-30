PALMYRA — On Sept. 8, the Wayne County Business Council held its first annual “Harvesting Greatness” event. The event was established to provide recognition to local businesses in the community, at which awards were presented to three Wayne County businesses that were nominated by the public and selected by a panel of WCBC Board members.
First, the 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Award was presented to Erie Shore Landing, an extension of ARC Wayne that’s based in Newark. Erie Shore Landing offers a café and catering business, a seasonal ice cream business, and a print shop. The business was recognized for consistently demonstrating excellence in customer service and hospitality.
The 2021 Heroic Enterprise Award was presented to Konstantinou’s Restaurant, a family-owned eatery located in Ontario. This restaurant and its owners were recognized for their support of local community needs and events.
Lastly, the 2021 Business and Education Award was presented to Reliant Community Credit Union, which is headquartered in Sodus. The credit union was recognized for its continuous support of the local school communities through various programs and events.
The event was hosted in the boardroom of the Palmyra Town Hall. Wayne County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Miller presented the awards.
The Wayne County Business Council plans on offering this as an annual fall event.